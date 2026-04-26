MP Congress To Strategise On Women’s Reservation Bill Ahead Of Special Assembly Session | PTI (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress MLAs will demand implementation of 33% reservation for women in the present 543-Member of Parliament. A meeting has been convened to firm up the party's strategy and coordinate its response inside the House on Monday morning. It will be before the Assembly session will begin.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said BJP government's intent on women's reservation was questionable, alleging that the issue was being prolonged under procedural pretexts. Singhar said the Congress would raise the matter forcefully during the session and would seek clarity on the timeline and implementation mechanism.

The Congress MLAs will question the delay in implementing 33% reservation for women and highlight what the party calls inconsistencies in the BJP's stand at the Centre and in the state. Singhar claimed that the party was ready to support reservation if implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats but would oppose any move that defers its rollout.

Cong holds protest rally, demands 33% reservation for women

A massive protest march was taken out by the Congressmen on Sunday to press for the demand to implement 33% reservation for women in state Assemblies and Parliament.

The march started from Platinum Plaza at 4 pm and passed through Top & Town and New Market before culminating at Roshanpura Square. State Congress president Jitu Patwari said the BJP was creating confusion over the issue. Patwari urged chief minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP to adopt a positive stance on this matter.

He added that if the government would pass the proposal, the Congress party will welcome it, otherwise, people will pass judgment.