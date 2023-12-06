MP: Congress Splits Over EVM Issue, Kamal Nath And Digvijaya Point Fingers, Ajay Singh And Laxman Defer

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and MP Congress President Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders were seen split on the EVM issue, while former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh both raised questions over it, Ajay Singh who got elected from Churat and Laxman Singh, who lost from Chachoura have no problem with the EVM.

Around 24 hours after the Congress was decimated by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leaders began raising questions over the authenticity of EVMs (electronic voting machines). State Congress President Kamal Nath talking to media on Tuesday raised doubt on 'fairness of elections' in Madhya Pradesh. After meeting with party's candidates for introspection of defeat, Nath said some candidates did not get even 50 votes in their villages, which came as a surprise to him. "Everyone knows what was the mood in the state. Some MLAs met me this morning and said that they got 50 votes in their own villages, how is this possible?"

Digvijaya Singh, posted a message on his social media account raising questions on the verdict claiming that the EVMs could have been hacked. "Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers ? This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy? " Singh stated in his post on X.

However, the Congress MLA from Churhat Ajay Singh deferred. Denying any manipulation with the EVM, the party leader said, “Defeat is defeat, we have to accept it.” He rather raised questions on the party’s top leadership saying it’s time to review their working.

Speaking on the same lines, Laxman Singh, who lost the election from Chanchora constituency, discarded EVM manipulation conspiracy. He rather raised questions on the ‘Illegal money’ allegedly being used in the election and also questioned ED and CBI for their ignorance in the matter.