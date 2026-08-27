MP Congress Rejig: Jitu Patwari-Led State Executive Committee To Shrink From 208 To 125, Inactive Leaders Face Axe | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party’s state executive committee will be dissolved shortly and new committee to be formed will be smaller in size.

In the executive committee formed by state Congress president Jitu Patwari one year and 10 months ago, 88 leaders were appointed as vice presidents and general secretaries and 120 were appointed as secretaries and joint secretaries.

Following a recent organisational review in Delhi, it was decided to reconstitute the state executive committee. Congress may now limit its new executive committee to 125 office-bearers.

The number of posts for general secretaries, secretaries, and joint secretaries will be slashed and several office-bearers may be dropped.

Additionally, office-bearers holding dual posts will be removed. Notably, those appointed as district presidents a year ago will not find a place in the new state executive committee.

Smaller committee likely next week

Congress leader Sanjay Kamle said that the committee would be dissolved in the coming week and a small-sized committee would be formed. “State president Jitu Patwari and state incharge Harish Chaudhary are preparing the list of active and potential leaders.

They are also finding about inactive leaders who did nothing for the party,” he added.