MP Congress Plans Jail Bharo Stir Over 62 Lakh Cases Against Workers | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP government has registered 62 lakh cases against Congress workers across the state. The party will stage a protest and organise a Jail Bharo movement to protest against government action, said state party president Jitu Patwari here after attending the PAC meeting on Tuesday.

The party's political affairs committee (PAC) meeting was held after the Datia by-election results, where members discussed issues related to government atrocities against party workers, Ram temple donation theft, unemployment, crime against women and other issues.

Patwari added that the officials sitting on constitutional posts were not following the rules.

“Following the rejection of Rajya Sabha election nomination form of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan, the party is going to file a petition in High Court against the principal secretary of Vidhan Sabha, because he did not follow the rules,” Patwari said.

Leader of opposition Umang Singhar demanded student unions’ elections as per the directives of the High Court.

Aircraft failed to take off

The PAC member Nakul Nath was scheduled to come to Bhopal by an aircraft for the meeting. Party state incharge Harish Choudhary who was in Chhindwara, had planned to come with Nakul.

But the aircraft couldn’t fly due to a technical glitch. As a result, Choudhary came by car and reached Bhopal three hours late to attend the meeting. Nakul Nath failed to attend the PAC meeting.