MP: Congress May Declare Candidates Soon, Several Names Decided

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has begun to work for the list of candidates in Madhya Pradesh after its first list was released on Friday.

In its second list, the Congress may declare candidates for one and a half dozen seats in MP.

After an interaction between the MPCC leaders and the Congress high command, the party has decided to declare one candidate for each seat in the state.

Names for several seats will be declared after the party’s central election committee holds its second meeting.

Candidates, constituencies

The candidates who are likely to get tickets are: Nakul Nath (Chhindwara), Arun Yadav (khandwa), Hina Kanwre (Balaghat), Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam), Bala Bachahan (Khargone), Govind Singh (Morena), Kamleshwar Patel (Sidhi), Praveen Pathak (Gwalior), Veerendra Raghuwanshi (Guna), Priyabrat Singh (Rajgarh), Ramu Tekam (Betul), Surendra Singh Baghel (Dhar), Vipin Jain (Mandsaur), Ajay Mishra (Rewa), Arunoday Choubey (Sagar), Narayan Singh Patta (Mandla).

BJP mulls over candidates for 5 seats

On Saturday, the BJP leaders mulled over candidates for the rest of five seats – Chhindwara, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar and Balaghat. The party has already declared its candidates for 24 seats in MP. Candidates for these seats may soon be declared. Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP, may be given a ticket from Dhar. A woman candidate may be fielded from Indore.