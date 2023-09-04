MP: Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Slams BJP, Calls Party Members 'Asur' Tendency People

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has once again sparked a controversy by terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'asur' (demon) tendency people and asked to get them out of power quickly in the state. Surjewala made the remark while speaking at Ravindra Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

Surjewala said, "They (BJP) took a loan of 4,22,000 crores in 18 and a half years by selling the property of Madhya Pradesh. Will the father or grandfather of BJP people repay it?" It is said in the village that whoever takes a loan and does not repay it, the village expels them. CM Shivraj is even giving the salary by taking loans. Get this man out quickly, otherwise he will sell the whole state, he added.

"They (BJP) cheated even God. They consumed the donations for the Ayodhya temple and here the donations of Mahakal. How can I call them (BJP) god, they are an 'asur' (demon) because it is a tendency. Asur is not a person, it is a tendency," Surjewala said.

'It is the culture of BJP to insult its elders'

Meanwhile, reacting to senior leader of BJP Uma Bharti's remark about Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the congress leader said, "It is the culture of BJP to insult its elders. The way prime minister Narendra Modi sidelined BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and their two dozen leaders. In the same way, the disciple is obeying his Guru and in arrogance, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is insulting his own BJP leaders."

Notably, Bharti wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I did not receive an invitation for the beginning of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. It is true that I have said so, but whether or not I receive an invitation does not make me more or less. Yes, now if I am invited, I will not go anywhere. Neither at the beginning nor at the closing ceremony on September 25."

One can see the yatra of looting money and bureaucracy is going everywhere. Eight and a half crore people of Madhya Pradesh are suffering. The time has come to bid adieu to CM Chouhan and BJP. Pick up your bags because now the Congress government is arriving, Surjewala claimed.

'Sanatan tradition will remain till the end of the era'

Meanwhile, reacting to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, he said, "Sanatan Dharma, Sanatan tradition is a part of Indian culture. I do not have any information, as an Indian I can say that Sanatan tradition is a part of Indian culture and it will remain till the end of the era."