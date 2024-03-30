MP: Congress Fails To Reach Consensus On Three Seats, Leaves It To High Command

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the preparations for filing nomination papers for the second phase of election have begun, the Congress is still struggling to find suitable candidates for all the seats.

As the leaders of the party’s state unit have failed to reach a consensus on candidates for three seats – Khandwa, Gwalior and Morena – they have left the issue to the high command.

The state leaders have sent a panel for these three seats and sent it to Delhi.

Party’s state in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh has prepared a list based on caste equations and sent it to the party high command.

The state party has failed to work out the caste factors in Gwalior and Morena where the party has to choose either Neetu Sikarwar or Pankaj Upadhyay.

According to sources, the BJP is also keeping an eye on the candidate the Congress is going to field from Morena.

Once the candidate’s name is announced, the BJP plans to bring some Congress leaders to its fold.

This is the reason why the Congress is taking every step with caution. The situation in Gwalior is no different.

Three candidates – Praveen Pathak, Ramsewak Singh and Lakhan Singh – are vying for tickets from these seats.

There seems to be consensus in the party on the name of Pathak, but if a Brahmin is fielded from Morena Pathak will not get a ticket.

Candidate from another caste may be fielded from Gwalior. Narendra Patel is ahead of others in the race for tickets in Khandwa.

Apart from them, the party may mull over fielding Arun Yadav. If he is ready to contest, he may be fielded from any constituency.