MP: Congress Claims Man Dealing With Tomar’s Son Confessed Videos Are Real

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a video at a press conference here on Tuesday and claimed that the man in the video confessed that the two videos of deals allegedly involving Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son are of him and they are real.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on social media, in which a man, who identified himself as Jagman Deep Singh, currently living in Canada, claimed that he had several deals with the Union Minister’s sons Devendra Singh and Prabal Pratap Singh, on mining, ganja and bhang.

The Congress leader said they had never met the man and they are sharing the video, which went viral on social media. In the two videos that went viral on social media on Sunday and Monday, the man can be seen dealing with the minister’s son. The man in the video, which came out on Tuesday, said, “It is not about Rs 500 crore, it is a matter of Rs 10,000 crore.

I am a farmer, who cultivates ganja and bhang, and the daughter-in-law of the minister has 100 acres of land in Canada”. He further said, “The money was given through Manjinder Singh Sirsa through hawala to the minister's family.”

The man also claimed that he was ready to share more details to anyone and can also become a witness in the case. Now, the Congress leader has demanded that the case shall be investigated by the sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

She asked why the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) department are not taking any action into the matter. Shrinate also demanded that the minister be removed immediately, saying that if the minister remains on the post, the investigation will not be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Minister denies allegations

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar denied the allegations and blamed the Congress for spreading rumours against him and his son through his social media account on Tuesday. He tweeted, “Today, a fabricated video of my son went viral on social media. This is part of the conspiracy of the opposition to misguide people during the elections.”

He further tweeted, “Earlier, a fake video was circulated and my son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar had asked for police investigations. Today again I demand the CFSL investigation agencies to conduct the investigations into the video, so that the conspiracy and truth can come into the open arena”.