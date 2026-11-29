MP Congress Begins Identifying Potential Women Candidates Ahead Of Delimitation, 500 Women Leaders Expected To Attend December 2 Meeting In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has begun scouting for women leaders who may emerge as potential candidates if the proposed delimitation exercise and implementation of the women's reservation law will lead to an increase in the number of seats reserved for women.

Despite opposing the Bill in Parliament, the party has started groundwork to prepare for a possible change in the electoral landscape.

The issue was among the key points discussed at a meeting of Assembly constituency incharges held at Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office on Saturday. Leaders were briefed on the challenges that delimitation may bring and the need to strengthen women's participation in electoral politics.

The Congress has already sought names of capable and politically active women from all districts, with around five names submitted from each district. The party will hold a separate meeting of them at MPCC office on December 2. According to state organisation secretary Sanjay Kamle, 500 women are expected to attend.

The party plans to assess their political experience, organisational capabilities and suitability before shortlisting potential candidates. Women Congress incharges from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have also been invited to address the gathering and guide the participants.

Incharge of 22 Assembly constituencies removed

The Congress party also made organisational changes during the meeting, removing 22 Assembly constituency incharges. Some of them were reportedly aspiring for party tickets, while others were removed for different organisational reasons.

The party also discussed preparations for its December 12 rally. Eleven leaders have been assigned responsibility for visiting two Lok Sabha constituencies each and mobilising workers. Each Lok Sabha constituency has been given a target for participation in the rally.

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