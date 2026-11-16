MP Congress Begins Hunt For Women Candidates Ahead Of Elections, Plans Leadership Training From Ward To Lok Sabha Level | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is planning to move beyond its last-minute search for women candidates whenever seats are reserved for women in urban local body elections.

The party now aims to identify women who are willing and capable of contesting elections at every level, from ward to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

If the proposed 33% reservation for women in legislatures is implemented, then the party also plans to identify potential women candidates for Lok Sabha seats.

Women from the families of active party leaders may also be encouraged to enter politics.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has scheduled a meeting at its office on Nov 17.

The party has invited women interested in contesting elections and willing to become active in the organisation. They will also be encouraged to mobilise other women in their respective areas.

The initiative will begin with urban local body elections, followed by Assembly elections.

The party has already identified several potential women leaders who will be encouraged to participate actively in organisational activities and may be fielded as candidates when required.