MP: 'Congress And Rahul Gandhi Are Directionless,' Says Former CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ability to lead the country forward, especially when his party and personal politics adrift aimlessly, labelling him and his party as "directionless" amidst the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' Chouhan made the remarks while talking to reporters at a smart city park in the state capital Bhopal on Monday. The former CM reached here to plant saplings on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

On being asked about the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra in Ujjain and Congress leader to worship Baba Mahakal today, Chouhan said, "Nothing is going to happen with Bagula Bhakti (pretending devotion). Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are directionless. When he (Rahul) can't give direction to the party and himself, then how will he give direction to the country?"

Meanwhile, speaking about his birthday, Chouhan said, "Today, 64 years of my life are completed and only one question arises in my mind, what is life and for what it is? The true life is that which comes in use of others. Our country is a country that will show a path to the world. Therefore, Viksit Bharat is the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under his leadership, it will happen. I resolve to play a role in this achievement. My mission is also to ensure justice for women."

Rahul should apologise to public: CM Yadav

Apart from this, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also reacted over Rahul Gandhi visiting Baba Mahakal temple and wished him all the best.

"...Ujjain is a city to worship God, I wish him (Rahul Gandhi) all the best and may God bless him with wisdom. He (Rahul Gandhi) should also repent why his party has rejected the invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's temple." He should apologise to the public," Yadav said.

Notably, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2 and will stay in the state till March 6. Today, the Congress leader is scheduled to worship Baba Mahakal at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district.