 MP: Cong Gets Jolt After Jabalpur Mayor, Dindori Dist Panchayat Head Join BJP
MP: Cong Gets Jolt After Jabalpur Mayor, Dindori Dist Panchayat Head Join BJP

MP: Cong Gets Jolt After Jabalpur Mayor, Dindori Dist Panchayat Head Join BJP

Many others follow suit. Congress leaders are queuing up to join BJP: CM

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many leaders of the Congress took the BJP membership in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma on Wednesday.

This defection is considered a big jolt to the party before the Lok Sabha election in Jabalpur and Dindori.

Mayor of Jabalpur Jagat Bahadur Annu is considered close to Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

Chairman of Dindori district Panchayat Rudresh Paraste, deputy chairperson Anju Byohar, former president of the party’s district unit Virendra Bihar Shukla, deputy chairperson of Singrauli district Panchayat Archana Singh and many other party members have defected to the BJP.

Annu won the mayoral election in 2022 on the Congress ticket. A few days ago, Annu alleged that the state government was not giving funds to the Jabalpur Nagar Nigam.

Annu’s defection to the BP has become a major problem for the Congress in Jabalpur.

Annu said that the day the Congress leaders refused to take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he was hurt, so he left the party.

Yadav said many Congress leaders queued up to join the BJP and that some of them were told to wait for some time.

A worker of the BP can become chief minister, Sharma said, adding that Dindori has become Congress-free. Another close aide of Tankha was about the join the BJP, but his entry in the party was stopped.

