MP: Competitions Held To Raise Awareness Under SVEEP In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Several competitions were held under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at the Government Girls’ College in Bina.

Extempore speech, Rangoli-making and slogan-writing were part of the competitions.

According to principal of the college Chanda Ratnakar, it is the duty of every citizen to ensure cent per cent voting.

Nodal officer Uma Lavania who was also present at the event said the country would progress only if all citizens cast their votes and elect strong candidates.

In charge Nisha Jain said casting vote is not only the right of the citizens but also their responsibility.

The students made Rangolis on EVMs and polling booths. Slogans were written about creating awareness among voters.

In the extempore speech competition, Prapti got the first position, Antisha Khan the second position, and Muskan Panthi the third position.

In the Rangoli competition, the first prize went to Varsha Vishwakarma, second to Sonali Ahirwar, and third to Mahak Thakur.

In the slogan-writing competition, Sonali Ahirwar got the first position, Varsha Vishwakarma the second position, and Rani Vishwakarma the third position.

