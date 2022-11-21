MP: Comic art workshop organised for village students

Comic art workshop | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A free comic art workshop was conducted for village school students at Nipaniya Sukha village panchayat in Bhopal district from November 18-20. The initiative was taken by Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management Bhopal in association with United National Children’s Fund.

The students of primary schools in Chanderi, Nipaniya Sukha, Rojibeg and Bagonia took part in the workshop. More than 700 students from villages got the opportunity to learn about social issues like cleanliness, environment conservation, menstrual cycle. They learned art of making posters.

UNICEF has initiated a series of workshops, in which SHIM is the partner institute. This workshop was a learning opportunity for schoolchildren to promote social change through comic art.

At the inaugural programme, UNICEF expert Sabir Iqbal was present who shed light on importance of comic art for social change. The concluding day event was attended by the Fanda Panchayat office bearer Pramod Rajput and others who congratulated school students, their teachers, management and UNICEF for conducting such workshops.

An exhibition of comic art made by the school students was organised. At the event, the Managing Director of SHIM Hero Gyanchandani, Director Ashish Thakur and faculty members were present.

