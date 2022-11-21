Bhopal: Migratory birds begin to arrive in the city

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of winter season, migratory birds have begun to arrive at water bodies of Bhopal. As of now, the number of migratory birds is less but by first week of December, their numbers will increase. Numerous migratory birds are seen flying over Upper Lake and Lower Lake to eat fishes. Watching migratory birds looking for their food in water body is an entertainment for onlookers. The bird enthusiasts don’t miss the chance to click photographs of migratory birds. A bird expert said that arrival of migratory birds had commenced and large numbers of migratory birds were expected to come from first week of December. The migratory birds including sea gulls mostly come from Russian, Afghanistan and Himalayan regions. Last year, migratory birds of various species were spotted at Bhoj Wetland, Bishankhedi, Upper Lake etc. The migratory birds cover the distance of thousands of kilometres to reach different water bodies of Bhopal. They stay in wetlands of Bhopal for the whole winter season and leave as soon as temperatures start to soar with onset of summer season. During their stay at wetlands, migratory birds lay eggs as well.