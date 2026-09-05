MP Colleges Must Report Student Suicides, Unnatural Deaths Every Month; ‘Nil’ Report Mandatory | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education department will collect monthly information on student suicides and unnatural deaths for the first time.

The commissioner, Higher Education, has written to all additional directors, Higher Education, and registrars of all colleges regarding a departmental review meeting through video conference on Sep 8. National Task Force (NTF) monthly reporting is among the agenda items.

Under NTF reporting, every institute must furnish details of student suicides and unnatural deaths reported in the previous month. If there is no incident, submission of a "Nil" report is compulsory.

Institutes must submit reports through a Google form by the 20th of every month.

Maharani Laxmi Bai (MLB) College principal Rajesh Agrawal told Free Press that he would check whether any such incident had occurred at his college in the past.

He said he had already appointed a counsellor for students under stress. Whenever teaching staff spot a student under stress, the student is directed to the counsellor.

Agrawal said students' expectations were high while ground realities were different.

Sources said other review meeting agenda include the leave module, unauthorised absenteeism, complaints received from commissions including Human Rights, and delays in payments to subordinate staff.

The meeting will also discuss universities that received D grade in August and review online Action Taken Reports for 2025-26.