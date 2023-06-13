MP: Collectors Of 8 Districts, Two Commissioners To Be Shifted

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to make changes in field posting of a few officers keeping in mind the upcoming assembly election.

The collectors posted in districts for a long time will be shifted. Similarly, the commissioners of some divisions may also be changed.

The code of conduct will be in place in less than four months. The Election Commission has also issued directives to remove the officers who have completed three years at one place.

So, the government is planning to transfer these officers and post the new ones.

According to sources, the collectors, likely to transferred, include Sanjay Kumar (Datia), Arvind Dubey (Raisen), Subhash Dwivedi (Tikamgarh), Sanjay Mishra (Panna), Anup Kumar Singh (Khandwa), Uma Maheshwari (Ashok Nagar), Amanveer Singh Bains (Betul), and Uma Shanker Bhargava (Vidisha).

Apart from them, collector of Damoh Mayank Agarwal may be shifted. The transfer of these collectors may have an impact on some of their counterparts in other districts.

Divisional commissioner of Indore Pawan Sharma and that of Rewa Anil Suchari may also be shifted.

Besides these officers, several other field officers may be transferred. Among those officers, who are likely to be transferred there are a few who are not on good terms with ministers.

Many of them are chief executive officers of district Panchayats and additional collectors.

Pressure to post ASP, TI

A few ministers and legislators are mounting pressure on the government to post the officers of their choice in their constituencies because of the election. Keeping that in the mind, the government is doing exercises to transfer the officials of the rank of ASP,CSP and TI.

Recently, there was a list containing the names of IPS officers for transfer. So, many superintendents of police were changed. A few more officers may be transferred because of the election.