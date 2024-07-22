MP: Collapse Of Illegal Wall In Jabalpur Claims Life Of Specially-Abled Elderly Man

MP: Specially-Abled Elderly Man Dies After Neighbours Illegal Wall Collapses On Him In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a specially-abled elderly man died after a wall collapsed over him in Jabalpur. The incident occurred on Sunday night after the wall weakened due to heavy rainfall in the district.

The incident pertains to Narmada Nagar of Gwarighat police station jurisdiction. According to information, the deceased Mohan Thakur was an elderly specially-abled man. On Sunday night, it rained heavily in Jabalpur due to which an illegally constructed wall collapsed over him leading to his immediate death.

FP Photo

Was alone at home during the incident

After noticing the wall collapse, the neighbours rushed to the spot and removed the debris to take the elderly’s body out. After taking the body out, it was confirmed that the man had lost his life.

As per sources, the deceased was alone at home during the incident as the other family members had gone to attend a function at night.

After being informed, the police reached the spot, did Punchnama proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered regarding the matter and police are investigating at present.

The family of the deceased is devastated due to the incident.