MP: CM Tirth Darshan Yojna Takes A Back Seat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CM Tirth Darshan Yojna, a flagship scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government, which was later emulated by other states, seems to have taken a back seat. Not a single train or flight has taken off to the designated place of pilgrimage, even though two months have passed since the formation of the new government in the state.

The CM-TDY was launched in the year 2012, by the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and since then the directorate of religious trust and endowment has been running the scheme.

The scheme was put on hold after the Assembly election Model Code of Conduct came into force last year. The senior citizens and the beneficiaries were hoping that after the formation of the new government the scheme would be resumed however, the new government is yet to take any initiative in this direction.

People were hopeful after the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple, the Trust would include it in the itinerary and they would get an opportunity to visit the holy city. The new government was formed on December 13 last year but the scheme did not trigger off. Interested people have been contacting the officers concerned seeking information about the resumption of the scheme but they are not been given any concrete reply.

No fresh directives given to run the scheme: Tiwari

CM Tirth Darshan Yojna in-charge Manish Tiwari told Free Press that before the assembly elections, the scheme was put on hold as election model code of conduct had come into force. After the formation of the new government, no fresh orders have been issued to the directorate to resume the scheme, he added. In the financial year 2023-24, through the 29 trains from all across 52 districts, 18,480 pilgrims availed the benefit of the scheme. Notably, MP became the first state in India to provide the facility of free air travel to the elderly for pilgrimage to holy places. In all, 765 senior citizens from across 25 districts took a flight and visited the religious places, said Tiwari.