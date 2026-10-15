MP CM Mohan Yadav's Secretariat Has 11 IAS Officers But No Serving IPS Officer After Latest Transfers | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of IAS officers in the CM's Secretariat remains 11 after the posting of principal secretary Sukhveer Singh, according to the transfer list of IAS officers issued late Tuesday night.

The officers already posted in the CM's Secretariat include Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi, Secretary Sudam Khade, Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Ilayaraja T, Chandrashekhar Balimbe, Additional Secretary Arvind Dubey, Arun Parmar, Kumar Puroshottam, Chandramauli Shukla, and Deputy Secretary Sudhir Kochar.

The government shifted Sandeep Kerketta, posted in the CM's Secretariat as deputy secretary, as chief executive officer, Indore Development Authority.

Amid a large number of IAS officers, the CM's Secretariat lacks IPS officer. Earlier, the CM's Secretariat used to have an IPS officer as OSD. Now, a retired IPS officer Rajesh Hingarkar remains posted there.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has maintained a massive CM's Secretariat since the beginning.

During the tenure of Rajesh Rajora as additional chief secretary, the government posted two principal secretaries. Besides the CM's Secretariat had several other IAS officers.

The presence of such a large number of IAS officers in Yadav's secretariat is attributed to his holding many departments.

The government removed over three IAS officers from the CM's secretariat three years ago.

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Another transfer list of IAS officers to come

The government may issue another transfer list of IAS officers, which will include those posted in Mantralaya and HoD offices. The government will change the postings of some officers in Mantralaya. According to reports, the list may come by the end of this month.

2 controversial officers become collectors, demotion for one

The Congress has objected to the posting of Rohit Sisonia, suspended after the Bhagirathpura case, as collector of Raisen.

Congress leader KK Mishra said such a posting after the deaths of so many people looked like an award.

The government transferred Aditya Singh, who courted controversies over Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar, to Balaghat.

The Congress targeted the government over the transfer. The posting of Kumar Satyam, who remained in Balaghat, as collector of Harda is considered a demotion.