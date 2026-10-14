Bhopal Faces Festive Season Sanitation Crisis As 13,000 BMC Workers Threaten Strike, Demand ₹25,000 Monthly Salary | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sanitation services in the city may be disrupted during the festive season as nearly 13,000 Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) daily wage workers are preparing to go on strike over their long-pending demands. Employee unions are expected to finalise the strike dates this week.

The unions submitted a memorandum to urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, giving the government four days to address their grievances.

The deadline expired on Monday, but the employees say their demands remain unresolved.

The workers have been seeking regularisation for years. Despite some employees having served the corporation for 10 to 15 years, they continue to work as daily wagers receiving Rs 10,000 for a 29-day work cycle.

Employees’ leader Magan Jhanjhot said the High Court had issued directions concerning the regularisation of employees.

However, the corporation had granted only a form of regularised status to 89-day contract workers in 2016, he claimed. The unions are now demanding full regularisation of all 13,000 employees or a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

With no resolution in sight, employees have decided to intensify their agitation. A detailed strategy is expected to be finalised within the next day or two.

Meanwhile, employee unions are mobilising workers across Madhya Pradesh to oppose the contract labour system and press for regularisation.