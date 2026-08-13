MP CM Mohan Yadav’s I-Day Speech To Focus On Gen Z, 2 Lakh Jobs, Agniveer Quota | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of Generation Z stirs across the country will be visible in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Independence Day speech.

The students' agitations at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak and in Ranchi against irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission have set off ripples across the country.

Against this backdrop, Yadav's I-Day speech will highlight the issues related to the youths and women.

Yadav will make some announcements regarding the major problems of Generation Z: unemployment and irregularities in examinations for recruitment.

Yadav prepared a plan to announce recruitment of two lakh youths in various government departments.

Together with this, Yadav will also announce giving reservations to agniveers in jobs.

The state government plans to dedicate the next year to the youth. Yadav may also bring a programme for youth missions.

He may also announce connecting the youth with skill development for creating job opportunities in the private sector.

The government will also pay attention to the young women and may bring some schemes for the education of tribal girls.

Yadav will also inform the people of the state about the government's plans to rationalise the PSC and ESB examinations.

PSC will conduct six types of examinations, and ESB will hold five types of examinations. The government has prepared the rules and will bring them before the cabinet soon.

The chief minister may also announce arrangements of free coaching for students at Sandapani Schools.

After the Generation Z agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS head Mohan Bhagwat had to come in their support.

The state government may also take some decisions which may leave a positive impact on the minds of youths.

The chief minister's speech will highlight employment, examinations, and other youth-related issues.