MP CM Mohan Yadav Urges Students To Use AI Responsibly And Think Independently | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday advised students to use artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly, stressing that AI tools should support learning but never replace critical thinking.

Addressing a session with students and teachers at Kamla Nehru Sandipani Government Girls' School in TT Nagar, Yadav said AI platforms like ChatGPT and Grok were useful but users should apply their own judgment and cross-check facts.

A student asked the Chief Minister whether he uses ChatGPT and, if so, what he searches for.

Yadav said that he used AI to explore the latest developments on topics before public programmes so that relevant and updated information could be included in his speeches.

Responding to another question on social media, Yadav said, “Every politician has to keep pace with changing times and therefore uses Instagram. I follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the platform.”

Recalling his own academic journey, Yadav said he studied in a government school and continued his higher education even while holding public office, completing postgraduate studies, a PhD and an MBA. He said learning should continue throughout life.

Answering another question from a student on balancing academics with sports, Yadav said students should follow a disciplined daily routine that includes time for studies, sports and self-reflection.

Sharing his own experience, he said, “After becoming chief minister, I still study regularly, I write diary and I prepare a list of future tasks and evaluate my previous work.”

Sandipani expansion

Addressing teachers, Yadav said schools should prepare students should explore careers in science, agriculture, entrepreneurship, public service, armed forces and politics.

He also highlighted the expansion of the Sandipani School initiative, stating that 368 schools are already operational in the first phase and 405 more are being established in Madhya Pradesh.