MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹2.9 Cr To 466 Livestock Farmers Under Gopal-Krishna Award Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a state-level Govardhan puja and livestock farmers’ felicitation ceremony organised at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday and transferred Rs 2.95 crore prize money to 466 outstanding livestock farmers selected under the Gopal-Krishna Gram Award Scheme 2026-27.

Under the award scheme, selected livestock farmers received first, second and third prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. The winners were selected through a milk production competition held from October 27 to 31, 2026, across 208 designated Vrindavan villages in the state.

The Chief Minister also transferred Rs 65.66 crore in grants for the upkeep of over 5.51 lakh cattle housed in more than 3,000 registered gaushalas across the state on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said, “Nature has given us everything, and everyone should remain grateful to it by worshipping and protecting it. Govardhan Puja is a festival that reflects our faith, traditions and gratitude towards nature. Lord Krishna had lifted the entire Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people of Braj and their cattle from devastating floods. There can be no better example of protecting humanity and collective cooperation”

He added that dairy cooperatives were being strengthened in the state through the White Revolution 2.0 initiative, with the aim of making the state the country’s milk capital within the next two years.

“For this, we have set a target of increasing the milk collection capacity from 12 lakh kg to 52 lakh kg per day. Along with cow protection, the economic prosperity of livestock farmers is also a priority for the government,” the CM said.

He emphasised the need to rear improved breeds of cattle to increase milk production, adding that Gir and Sahiwal cows have higher milk-producing potential.

He further said that the grant provided for the upkeep of cattle in gaushalas had been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per cow to strengthen these institutions and ensure nutritious fodder for the family.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also honoured cow protection workers and gaushala operators for their contribution to animal welfare over the years on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav performed Govardhan Puja at CM House in Bhopal and offered prayers to cattle at the gaushala. He performed worship rituals, aarti and extended greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.