MP CM Mohan Yadav To Chair Neeti Chintan Shivir In Bhopal On December 2, Focus On Vision 2047 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair the ‘Neeti Chintan Shivir-2026’ at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal on December 2 to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for Madhya Pradesh’s development. District Collectors, Divisional Commissioners, District Panchayat CEOs, Municipal Commissioners, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and senior administrative officials will attend the meeting.

The workshop will focus on long-term development goals under ‘Samriddh Madhya Pradesh 2047’ and a two-year action plan.

The government has constituted eight groups led by Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. Each group will deliver a 10-minute presentation highlighting development strategies, administrative reforms and successful practices implemented across districts.

Officials are holding meetings through video conferencing to finalise their reports. Madhya Pradesh State Policy Commission member Dr Vikrant Singh Tomar will moderate the technical sessions.

2 दिसंबर को 8 सत्रों में नीति चिंतन शिविर आयोजित होगा। इसमें वर्ष 2047 तक विकसित मध्यप्रदेश के लक्ष्य, पिछले तीन वर्षों की प्रगति और आगामी नीतियों का आकलन किया जाएगा। इस शिविर से प्राप्त निष्कर्षों पर 21 और 22 दिसंबर को मंत्रियों एवं विधायकों के चिंतन शिविर में चर्चा कर भविष्य की कार्ययोजना तय की जाएगी। 🔹कैबिनेट मंत्री श्री @ChetanyaKasyap @DrMohanYadav51 #MPCabinetDecisions #JansamparkMP — Jansampark MP (@JansamparkMP) November 23, 2026

Focus On Investment, Employment And Fiscal Reforms

Discussions will cover industrial development, investment promotion, agriculture, MSMEs, infrastructure, urban development, education, healthcare, renewable energy, skill development and employment generation.

Special emphasis will be placed on tackling malnutrition among children, anaemia among pregnant women, improving school attendance and strengthening child protection mechanisms. Officials will also discuss strategies to reduce multidimensional poverty through family-centric programmes covering nutrition, education and basic amenities.

The workshop will review the state’s fiscal health, including borrowing, interest liabilities and development expenditure. Madhya Pradesh’s financial performance will be compared with other states to identify potential reforms.

Discussions will also focus on innovation-driven investment, patent registration, commercialisation and reducing transportation costs for export goods. Officials will deliberate on strengthening data-driven governance under NITI Aayog’s VISTAR framework.

The meeting will review development initiatives implemented over the past three years and formulate strategies to improve inter-departmental coordination and public service delivery.

The workshop will precede a separate brainstorming session for ministers scheduled for December 22 and 23 in Chitrakoot, aimed at accelerating the state’s development.