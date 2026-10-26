 MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Mallikarjun Kharge Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Father; Shivraj Chouhan Questions Congress Leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Mallikarjun Kharge Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Father; Shivraj Chouhan Questions Congress Leadership

MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Mallikarjun Kharge Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Father; Shivraj Chouhan Questions Congress Leadership

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, calling them objectionable. Yadav urged political parties to maintain decency and decorum. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also questioned Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Mallikarjun Kharge Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Father; Shivraj Chouhan Questions Congress Leadership
MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Mallikarjun Kharge Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Father; Shivraj Chouhan Questions Congress Leadership | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised Mallikarjun Kharge for making an objectionable comment against the Prime Minister's father. He said it was unfortunate that Congress was dragging deceased persons into politics for its political interests.

“Ideological differences are natural in politics, but language and behaviour must remain decent. Decorum should be maintained even during political protests.

The entire country has witnessed Congress's conduct, and people will not forgive it,” said the chief minister.

Read Also
MP School Education Crisis As 463 Schools Have Zero Students But 223 Teachers Remain Posted, Bhopal...
MP School Education Crisis As 463 Schools Have Zero Students But 223 Teachers Remain Posted, Bhopal...

Whether Cong will seek Kharge's resignation: Chouhan

Slamming Kharge's statement, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded a response from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

He questioned whether Kharge had spoken at the Gandhi family's behest and, if not, whether Congress would seek his resignation.

He also asked Sonia Gandhi to clarify her stand, saying people would not tolerate insults to the PM's family. He alleged that the Gandhi family once considered the PM's office its exclusive preserve.

Read Also
Bhopal Creator Summit 2026: AI, Digital Economy Take Centre Stage; CM Mohan Yadav Honours Top...
Bhopal Creator Summit 2026: AI, Digital Economy Take Centre Stage; CM Mohan Yadav Honours Top...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source