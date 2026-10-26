MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Mallikarjun Kharge Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Father; Shivraj Chouhan Questions Congress Leadership | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised Mallikarjun Kharge for making an objectionable comment against the Prime Minister's father. He said it was unfortunate that Congress was dragging deceased persons into politics for its political interests.

“Ideological differences are natural in politics, but language and behaviour must remain decent. Decorum should be maintained even during political protests.

The entire country has witnessed Congress's conduct, and people will not forgive it,” said the chief minister.

Whether Cong will seek Kharge's resignation: Chouhan

Slamming Kharge's statement, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded a response from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

He questioned whether Kharge had spoken at the Gandhi family's behest and, if not, whether Congress would seek his resignation.

He also asked Sonia Gandhi to clarify her stand, saying people would not tolerate insults to the PM's family. He alleged that the Gandhi family once considered the PM's office its exclusive preserve.