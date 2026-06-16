MP CM Mohan Yadav Reviews NEET 2026 Preparations, Directs Strict Security And Transparency Measures -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, via video conferencing, reviewed preparations for the NEET (UG) 2026 examination to be held on June 21.

He directed officials to ensure security and transparency during the exam.

Stressing that there should be no negligence in this national-level examination, he said all arrangements must be completed on time.

He also instructed officials to promptly ensure necessary arrangements, including security, traffic management, electricity, and drinking water, at examination centres so that candidates face no inconvenience.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने आज मंत्रालय में उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की बैठक कर अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।



इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से आगामी 21 जून को आयोजित होने जा रही नीट परीक्षा-2026 की तैयारियों की समीक्षा भी की। यह परीक्षा… pic.twitter.com/7vt7Ip1SIx — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) June 16, 2026

Exam to be held at 283 centres across 30 districts

The NEET (UG) 2026 examination will be conducted at 283 centres across 30 districts in the state. The Chief Minister stated that the examination must be conducted with complete transparency and efficiency.

In accordance with the Central Government's decision this year, all candidates will be granted an additional 15 minutes for the examination. The total duration of the exam has been set at 3:15 minutes.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines regarding the extra time and to disseminate this information to all examination centres.

Special emphasis on security arrangements

The Chief Minister stated that maintaining the confidentiality and fairness of the examination must be the top priority.

Security arrangements across all districts must be robust, and all preparations related to conducting the exam should be completed ahead of schedule.

Exam day coincides with Yoga Day

Chief Minister Yadav noted that International Yoga Day events are also scheduled for the day of the NEET exam.

He emphasised that these events should not hinder candidates from reaching their examination centres.

Traffic management should be well-planned to ensure that all candidates arrive at the centres before the scheduled time.

He directed that if any candidate faces transportation issues in reaching the centre, administrative and police officials should assist in transporting them using government vehicles or, if necessary, their own vehicles.