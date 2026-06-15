Bhopal Division Cricket Association Hosts Selection Trials For Under-15 Boys | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA), functioning under the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), conducted an open selection trial for Under-15 boys at the DPS School sports ground in Bhopal on Monday.

A total of 486 aspiring cricketers participated in the selection process, which was closely monitored by MPCA selectors Nitin Kulkarni and Zafar Khan.

The trials were held to assess players purely on merit and identify promising talent for the upcoming age-group cricket structure.

According to BDCA officials, the selection process is currently underway and a final list of shortlisted Under-15 players is being prepared.

Once finalised, selected candidates from the Bhopal division will be informed through BDCA Secretary Shanti Kumar Jain.

For players belonging to other divisions, communication will be routed through their respective divisional and district cricket associations.

In addition to the Under-15 trials, BDCA also organised an open selection trial for Under-13 boys on Tuesday at the same venue.

This session saw participation from 434 young cricketers, highlighting strong grassroots interest in the sport across the region. The MPCA aims to strengthen its talent pipeline through such structured selection initiatives at the divisional level.