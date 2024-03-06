MP CM Mohan Yadav Rakes Up 1990 'Kar Seva Attack' In Bhind, Brings 'Ram' Back In Politics Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav went for a tour in Bhind on Wednesday, only two days after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra covered Gwalior-Chambal.

Here, a state-level Cooperative and Farmer Convention event was organised.

During the event, CM Yadav launched a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, remarking that those who claim "Ram is ours, belongs to everyone" were the ones attacking Lord Ram's devotees.

He further mentioned that these people opposed the construction of the Ram Temple. Even after the Supreme Court's decision and the Prime Minister's visit for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple, followed by the consecration program, to which they were invited and did not come. He said, “You declined the invitation. These are the shameless people of the Congress who have insulted the sentiments of millions of Hindus and all communities. These unfortunate people have also declined the invitation for the consecration of Lord Ram. How will their well-being be?”

In this program, CM Yadav initiated the transfer of ₹1,816 crore under the Farmer Welfare Scheme to the accounts of 8 million farmers across the state with a single click. Additionally, around ₹755 crore was transferred to the accounts of more than 2.5 million farmers under the Crop Insurance Scheme.

Moreover, virtual ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for 68 development projects worth ₹193 crore in the district were also conducted.