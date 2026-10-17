MP CM Mohan Yadav Praises Election Commission For Maintaining Impartiality, Slams Congress For Questioning Electoral Process During Andhra Pradesh Visit | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Praises Election Commission, Hails India’s Democracy During Andhra Pradesh Visit | VIDEO | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the Election Commission of India for maintaining its impartiality and criticised the Congress over its approach to the electoral process during his visit to Vijayawada for Dussehra celebrations. He highlighted India’s democratic values, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Andhra Pradesh’s development, and stressed that healthy competition and cooperation among states were essential for the country’s progress.

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "...I am proud that the Election Commission of India maintains its impartiality under all circumstances. In the world's largest democracy, we participate in forming our respective governments by accepting the people's mandate in different elections, based on our work, plans and presence among the people... I am satisfied that whenever the Congress tried to undermine the electoral process, it faced setbacks, whether during the Emergency or later. We are fortunate to be part of the world's largest democratic country, which is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, our states are engaging in healthy competition, fostering harmony and cordial relations, and learning from and adopting each other's best practices..." — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

CM Yadav Praises Election Commission

Yadav said he was proud that the Election Commission of India maintained its impartiality under different circumstances. He said political parties formed governments based on their work, policies and public support, while accepting the people’s mandate.

He also criticised the Congress, claiming that its attempts to undermine the electoral process had faced setbacks, including during the Emergency and in subsequent years.

Yadav said India was progressing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He added that states were engaging in healthy competition while maintaining harmony and cordial relations.

According to the Chief Minister, states could learn from one another and adopt successful policies to improve governance and public welfare.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "I have come here today at the invitation of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Dussehra celebrations. Vijayawada is a wonderful city situated on the banks of the Krishna River, and Andhra Pradesh is currently one of the most developed states in the country. Chief Minister Naidu has initiated several good initiatives here..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

Supreme Court Examines Allegations Against Election Commission

The remarks come amid a wider debate over the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls. On October 5, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and the poll body over petitions alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had taken certain decisions without the approval of the other two Election Commissioners. The court declined to order his interim suspension and sought responses from the authorities.

The legal proceedings have added to the political debate over electoral transparency and the independence of constitutional institutions. The allegations remain subject to judicial examination.

CM Mohan Yadav Attends Dussehra Celebrations

Speaking about his visit, Yadav said he had travelled to Vijayawada at the invitation of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Dussehra celebrations.

He described Vijayawada as a beautiful city on the banks of the Krishna River and praised Andhra Pradesh development initiatives undertaken by Naidu.

Yadav also highlighted the importance of cooperation between states, saying that sharing best practices and maintaining cordial relations could help improve development and public welfare across the country.