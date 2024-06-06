MP: CM Mohan Yadav Mulls Over Major Administrative Changes In The Offing

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has begun to mull over the administration immediately after being free from the Lok Sabha election. After taking part in Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, he kept Wednesday reserved. According to sources, Yadav was mulling over new administrative setup of the state throughout the day.

In terms of politics, Yadav has performed well by winning all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP. Now, this is the time to rein in the administration. According to sources, the Chief Minister may carry out administrative changes from the districts. Collectors may be changed in a few districts. The MCC will be lifted from Thursday when work for the administrative changes will begin.

According to sources, initially, superintendents of police will be posted in Ashoknagar and Agar Malwa. There are reports that Yadav is unhappy with the functioning of a few collectors. New collectors will be posted in these districts. Afterwards, secretary-rank officers will be changed. The higher-rank officers may be shifted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath. As part of this process, a senior IPS officer may be appointed incharge DGP.

A flurry of meetings in MP: After announcement of poll results, Chouhan meets CM

A flurry of meetings in MP: After announcement of poll results, Chouhan meets CM

Bhopal: The BJP leaders began to meet each other in the state capital on Wednesday after the results of the Lok Sabha election were announced on Tuesday. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the residence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and interacted with each other for 30 minutes. Yadav congratulated each other for the party's landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources, Chouhan spoke to him about some development projects in Vidisha, his parliamentary constituency. Likewise, Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel visited the residence of Chouhan. Both Patel and Chouhan are long-time associates in politics. BJP's organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma also met the Chief Minister and spoke to him about the political situation after the election.

Now that the Lok Sabha election is over, the state may see many changes. So, the BJP leaders have begun to meet one another. The NDA has given a letter to form the government. There may be a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party on June 7 when MPs from the state, the chief minister and deputy chief ministers may also take part.