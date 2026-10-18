MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna In Vijayawada; Invites Andhra Investors To State | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to investors in Andhra Pradesh to set up industries in Madhya Pradesh.

He assured them of attractive returns backed by the state's industry-friendly policies.

Yadav held one-to-one talks with investors on Saturday over investment opportunities and industrial partnerships.

Yadav met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He also held discussions with actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna during his visit to Vijayawada. He said MP emerged as a major film-shooting destination in the country, with its film-friendly policies attracting film makers.

Yadav invited investors to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027 in Bhopal.

He held one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists and investors in Andhra Pradesh to explore investment opportunities in MP.

The sectors, where investments can be made, are textiles, agriculture, food processing, engineering, tourism, hospitality, infrastructure and renewable energy.

To promote investment in the textile sector, Yadav met V Sudhakar Chowdhary, founder and managing director of Mohan Spintex India Limited, and Samineni Koteswara Rao, chairman of Ananta Lakshmi Spinning Mills.

He invited both industrialists to establish units at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar and in the state's cotton-producing regions. Discussions covered opportunities in spinning, home textiles, weaving and processing.

Yadav also discussed investment opportunities in biofertilisers, agricultural inputs and agricultural logistics with Shri V. Sudhakar Chowdhary, Chairman of KRIBHCO.

In agriculture and food processing, discussions with Mohan Shyam Prasad, managing director of Tenali Double Horse, focused on the potential to establish a pulse-processing mill near MP's pulse-producing regions.

With Meenavalli Balaram, general manager of Continental Coffee, the discussions centred on developing coffee blending, packaging and distribution facilities in MP to serve markets in northern and central India.