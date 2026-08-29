MP CM Mohan Yadav Interacts With Villagers In Former Naxal-Affected Balaghat, Announces ₹225 Crore Development Push |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Bondari, a formerly Naxal-affected village in Balaghat district, on Saturday and interacted with local residents under the Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan.

He enquired about their well-being, discussed their concerns and requirements, and reviewed the benefits they were receiving under various government schemes.

CM Yadav also made unscheduled stops at two places in the formerly Naxal-affected areas of Korka and Devarbeli.

He spoke to villagers about the benefits they were receiving under government schemes and raised awareness about efforts to integrate these areas into the mainstream.

कभी नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र रहे बालाघाट जिले के ग्राम बोंदारी में आज जन विश्वास अभियान अंतर्गत दौरा कर जनजातीय भाई-बहनों के साथ संवाद किया। ₹225 करोड़ से जिले के 100 गांवों का समग्र विकास किया जाएगा।



इस मौके पर अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि नक्सल प्रभावित रहे क्षेत्रों में… pic.twitter.com/voru7JPxEU — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 29, 2026

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a ₹225-crore development and livelihood initiative covering 100 villages in Balaghat. The initiative will focus on strengthening social infrastructure and creating employment opportunities in areas previously affected by Naxalism.

The Chief Minister said the government’s clear resolve was “security with development and development with employment”.

He said the focus would now be on strengthening basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, drinking water, education and healthcare, while expanding local employment and self-employment opportunities in areas freed from the influence of Naxalism.

Under the ₹225-crore initiative, development works will be undertaken through various departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Energy, Education, Industries, Women and Child Development, AYUSH, Food, Fisheries, Health, Public Health Engineering, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Tribal Affairs and Tourism.

Madhya Pradesh | During his visit to Balaghat today, women tied Rakhis to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav pic.twitter.com/xDrdjm3Zmp — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

CM Yadav said the aim was not only to build roads but also to connect roads with markets, villages with employment and young people with opportunities.

He added that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local industries would be promoted to create employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Agriculture, dairy farming, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture and food processing would be developed as avenues for increasing rural household incomes.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to empower women and self-help groups through economic activities and small enterprises.

He said efforts would be made to provide young people with skills, training and entrepreneurship opportunities so that they could become job creators rather than merely job seekers.

Highlighting Balaghat’s natural resources and cultural heritage, CM Yadav said tourism, eco-tourism and tribal tourism would also be promoted.