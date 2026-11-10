MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹24 Crore Kamdhenu Gaushala With Capacity For 10,000 Cattle In MP's Mhow | FP photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state-of-the-art Kamdhenu Gaushala at Ashapura on the Mhow-Mandleshwar road. Built for Rs 24 crore on 26 hectares, the Gaushala will have a capacity of 10,000 cattle. It has started with 550 cattle.

The CM said that Lord Krishna gave the message of nature, environment and cow protection through Govardhan Leela.

This Gaushala is an excellent example of public participation. Social workers Vinod Agrawal contributed Rs 6 crore and Nitin Agrawal Rs 2.5 crore from CSR, while the rest was funded by the government.

The CM announced an additional Rs 5 crore for a CNG plant and other facilities in the Gaushala. He said that the grant for 5.61 lakh cattle in 3,200 Gaushalas in the state has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per day.

He said that after Gwalior's Lal Tipara and Indore, similar 10,000-capacity Gaushalas will also be built in Bhopal and Jabalpur. Vrindavan villages are being developed under the Gopal Krishna Gram Yojana to promote indigenous cow rearing.

Water Resources Minister TulsiramSilawat,RajayaSabh Member kavitapatider,Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Usha Thakur, Swami Achyutanand Maharaj and other officials were present.

The Gaushala has four huge sheds of 200x80 feet, open enclosures built for Rs 3.50 crore, a separate ward for sick cattle, feeding and drinking troughs, a boundary wall, internal roads, a 2 lakh litre sump, fodder house and an administrative office.

Donors built sheds for 2,500 cattle. On the occasion, 12 best cattle rearers under the Gopal Krishna Gram competition were also awarded.