MP CM Mohan Yadav Holds Door-To-Door Campaign For BJP Candidate Arup Choudhury Ahead Of West Bengal Elections -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a door-to-door campaign in West Bengal capital Kolkata on Saturday.

CM Yadav is visiting the Kamarhati area of Kolkata on Saturday. During his visit, he interacted with local residents and campaigned in support of BJP candidate Arup Choudhury.

Speaking to the media, CM Yadav said he had come to connect directly with the people and understand their concerns.

He claimed that there is growing support for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region and expressed confidence that the party will perform well in the elections.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is gaining strong momentum across the state.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducts a door-to-door campaign in the Kamarhati area for the upcoming West Bengal elections.



MP CM Mohan Yadav says, "I have come here today specifically to engage with the public as part of the election… pic.twitter.com/zmsX2fRE8C — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

According to him, the party symbol ‘Lotus’ is receiving wide support, and he believes this will help the BJP form the government in West Bengal.

The campaign is part of BJP’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the state ahead of the polls.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is moving forward. Similarly—given that Bengal has lagged behind significantly—now is the right time for the state to march shoulder to shoulder with the… https://t.co/zUsxQpLJ99 pic.twitter.com/sTSZijfu0P — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

The CM said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is moving forward. Similarly - given that Bengal has lagged behind significantly - now is the right time for the state to march shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the nation. It is with this very objective in mind that I have come here today to campaign in Arup Choudhury's constituency. I am fully confident that the people will bestow their blessings upon us, and our government will be formed..."

Results on May 4

The Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal are set to take place between 23 and 29 April 2026 to choose all 294 members of the state assembly. The counting of votes will be conducted on 4 May 2026, when the final results will also be announced.