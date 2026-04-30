MP CM Mohan Yadav Gets “We’ll Call You” Reply From Kisan Helpline At Launch Event In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched Kisan Helpline and a campaign for increasing the membership of the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) at a workshop held by the agriculture department on Thursday.

When Yadav called up the CM Helpline number during its inauguration, he got an interesting reply.

When Yadav wanted to know from the call centre about the third crop, which can grow during the summer, the call centre asked his name.

As Yadav said he was a farmer, the call centre replied that his mobile number had been registered, and its officer would contact him.

Yadav said the government planned to bring all 16 departments associated with agriculture to one platform in Krishi Varsh, which initially looked difficult.

Each department is associated with the farmers, and the government has made efforts to bring all the departments together within its limited means, he said.

Regarding the general perception about agriculture, the chief minister said if a child were asked what he wanted to do in his life, he would never say he wanted to become a farmer.

According to Yadav, even those children, whose families are associated with agriculture, do not want to become farmers, but everyone should work to change this perception.

Read Also MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Launches CM Kisan Helpline In Madhya Pradesh-- VIDEO

Reality of Kisan Helpline exposed, says Congress

MPCC president Jitu Patwari said the reality of the CM Kisan Helpline was exposed when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself called the helpline.

The person, taking Yadav's call, does not know which crop the farmers should grow in the summer, Patwari said, adding that the helpline cannot provide a piece of information.