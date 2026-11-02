MP CM Mohan Yadav Directs Ministers, MPs And MLAs To Ensure 100% Property Registration Under Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana, Sets 20 Lakh Target | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while reviewing the progress of Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana at CM House, said that all ministers, MPs and MLAs should visit their ancestral villages on Dhateras or any village of their choice and personally oversee the completion of 100% property registrations under the scheme.

He said that along with owning a plot or house, it is equally important to have valid and permanent revenue documents for the property. These documents establish the owner's legal rights and enable them to buy and sell their property.

He directed departmental officials to implement the scheme as a large-scale campaign and ensure that all eligible property owners in the state receive free permanent registration of their land titles at the earliest.

The campaign to provide permanent property registration would continue in the coming years as well. Next year, it would also be linked with the 'Year of Youth'.

Over 12.87 lakh registrations completed

Principal secretary, revenue, E Ramesh Kumar, informed at the meeting that, as of Nov 1, 2026, a total of 12,87,252 properties were registered across the state. Efforts are underway to complete 20 lakh registrations by November 15.

MSME minister Chetanya Kashyap, minister of state Narendra Shivaji Patel, chief secretary Ashok Barnwal, additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi, secretary and commissioner, public relations, Manish Singh were also present.