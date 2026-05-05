MP CM Mohan Yadav Conducts Surprise Inspection At Wheat Procurement Centre In Ujjain, Orders Expansion Of Warehouse Facilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at the Adani Agro Silo procurement centre in Nagjhiri, Ujjain on Tuesday. He reviewied the facilities and ordered expansion of warehouse capacity to protect wheat from unseasonal rain.

"I can land a helicopter anywhere and conduct surprise inspections of wheat procurement centres." Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, said a few days ago to ensure proper arrangements are made at the cenres.

Apart from this, he also decided to increase the capacity of the warehouse. By expanding the warehouse's capacity, the procured wheat can be safeguarded against unseasonal rains.

Earlier, CM Dr Yadav had also made surprise visits to Shajapur and Khargone for wheat procurement.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said, We previously announced that we've extended the slot booking date for wheat procurement across the state. Wheat procurement is ongoing. I've been told that procurement has been smooth and normal everywhere, but we've still made surprise visits to express our feelings with the farmers."

मध्यप्रदेश में अब तक 41 लाख मीट्रिक टन गेहूं की खरीदी करते हुए किसानों को ₹6,520 करोड़ का भुगतान किया जा चुका है।



किसान भाई-बहन आगामी 23 मई तक स्लॉट बुकिंग कर सकते हैं। आप सभी से आग्रह है कि समय से अपना स्लॉट बुक कर लें, ताकि उपज की बिक्री सुगमता से हो सके। pic.twitter.com/DKBxxd4O1T — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 5, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav posted on X.

In Madhya Pradesh, wheat purchases totalling 41 lakh metric tons have been made so far, with payments of ₹6,520 crore already disbursed to farmers.

Farmer brothers and sisters can book slots until May 23. I urge all of you to book your slots on time, so that the sale of your produce can take place smoothly.

The wheat procurement process is proceeding continuously. I have been informed that the procurement process has been smooth and normal everywhere; nevertheless, by conducting these surprise visits, we have demonstrated our solidarity with the farmers."

Ensure All Facilities for Farmers

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said, Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is celebrating this year as the Farmer Welfare Year. The government has procured 4.1 million metric tons of wheat as of yesterday. We can further increase our procurement capacity.

He urged farmer brethren to visit the weighing centres in their respective areas and actively participate in the procurement process. Should you encounter any difficulties during this process, please do not hesitate to contact the district administration.

The district administration has established a control room. We are monitoring wheat procurement on a daily basis. Along with wheat, the procurement of gram and lentils is also underway.