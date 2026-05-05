MP Cabinet Meet: State-Level Trade Welfare Board To Be Set Up To Boost Exports, CM Mohan Yadav Will Serve As Chairman-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Cabinet decided to constitute the Madhya Pradesh Trade Welfare Board, on the model of National Traders' Welfare Board. CM Yadav will serve as its Chairman. Besides representatives from eight government departments, non-governmental members will also be included in the Board. Furthermore, boards will be constituted at the district level, and members will be inducted into them.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Minister Chetan Kashyap announced that the Cabinet had approved a budgetary allocation of ₹2,442 crore for the 'Self-Reliance in Pulses' mission. Similarly, development projects worth ₹38,555 crore were also approved. An electronics cluster is currently being established near Bhopal.

CM Congratulates PM Modi for win in Bengal, Assam & Puducherry

The Chief Minister extended his special gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the historic success achieved by the BJP in Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet members celebrated the occasion by enjoying Bengal's light snack 'Jhalmuri' and sweet dish 'Rosogulla' as said in Bengali accent.

The Chief Minister informed the Cabinet that 4.1 million metric tonnes of wheat have been procured so far, and payments amounting to ₹6,520 crore have already been disbursed for the same. Bookings have been registered for 1.47 million farmers. An international BRICS conference is being organized in Indore from June 9 to June 13 as part of the 'Agriculture Welfare Year' initiative; representatives from 26 countries are expected to participate in this event.

Following projects approved:

Approval was granted to continue the schemes related to the maintenance of roads and bridges under the Public Works Department, as well as the scheme for the repair of government residential quarters classified as 'Type-F' and below.

Approval was also granted to continue the construction and upgradation works for rural roads and other district roads. A decision was taken to extend the scheme related to road safety initiatives through the 16th Finance Commission cycle.

A decision was made to continue the establishment of Electronics Manufacturing Clusters within the state—an initiative spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology—as well as the ongoing operations of RCBC and NIC centers.

Decisions were taken for the establishment of the State Wide Area Network (SWAN) and to sustain the Information Technology Investment Promotion initiatives. Under the Department of Women and Child Development, approval was granted to continue the 'Integrated Child Protection Mission' (Vatsalya Scheme). Approval granted to continue the construction of Anganwadi buildings that are currently under construction, newly sanctioned, or incomplete.

A State Traders' Welfare Board and District-level Committees under the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion will be constituted, with the aim of fostering an environment conducive to international trade and boosting exports within the state.