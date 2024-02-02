MP: CM, DGP Discuss Transfer Of IPS Officers

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena discussed the transfer of IPS officers on Friday.

It is expected that the transfer list of IPS officers may soon be released. The DGP discussed with Yadav the new postings of the IPS officers.

Thirteen deputy inspectors general (DIG) have been elevated to the post of Inspectors General (IG). Similarly, 18 IPS officers have been promoted to the DIG. These officers have to be transferred to their new places of posting.

After the removal of Sanjay Jha, the post of transport commissioner has fallen vacant, so the appointing of an officer to this position has also cropped up during the discussion.

Police commissioner of Indore Markand Deoskar is going on deputation to the Centre. He is taking over as IG of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Additional commissioner of police Manish Kapuria retired on January 31.

Posting of police officers in Indore also figured in the discussion.

Collectors’ transfer after February 8

The field posting of IAS officers will be done after February 8. The work on voters’ list is being done in the state, which published on February 8.

The collectors working for the voters’ list cannot be shifted without the permission of the Election Commission.

Such collectors can be transferred only after the publication of the voters’ list.

Yadav has already discussed the shifting of IAS officer with Chief Secretary Veera Rana.

The collectors and the officials of SAS will be reshuffled in the second week of this month.