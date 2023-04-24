MP: CM Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia to pull Maa Baglamukhi's silver chariot in Datia today

MP: CM Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia to pull Maa Baglamukhi's chariot in Datia today | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje Scindia will pull the chariot of Goddess Maa Baglamukhi on the occasion of the deity’s birth anniversary in Datia, today. The deity will take a tour of the city on a silver chariot and devotees will seek blessings from her.

CM Chouhan will reach Datia airstrip by helicopter at 5 pm and participate in the programe as the chief guest. President of Pitambara Trust, Vasundhara Raje Scindia will also preside over the program.

The ‘Rath Yatra’ will start from the Pitambara temple at around 5.30 pm and end at the stadium ground passing through different routes of the city.

Talking about the security arrangements, Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that the chariot will be guarded by 70 jawans.

Chariot to be showered with petals

He said, “These 70 jawans will remain in the formation of 4 different teams. 200 jawans will be at the stadium ground to look after the security arrangements during Bhajan Sandhya. Around 600 jawans have come from the districts of the region who will be posted on the Rath Yatra route.”

“Along with this, it has been agreed upon to shower flowers on the Goddess’ chariot by a helicopter. The helicopter has been booked from Delhi for Rs 5 lakh by Balle Rawat, former chairman of Bhander Municipal Council,” he further added.

