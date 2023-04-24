 MP: CM Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia to pull Maa Baglamukhi's silver chariot in Datia today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: CM Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia to pull Maa Baglamukhi's silver chariot in Datia today

MP: CM Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia to pull Maa Baglamukhi's silver chariot in Datia today

The deity will take a tour of the city on a silver chariot on the occasion of her birth anniversary and devotees will seek blessings from her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
MP: CM Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia to pull Maa Baglamukhi's chariot in Datia today | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje Scindia will pull the chariot of Goddess Maa Baglamukhi on the occasion of the deity’s birth anniversary in Datia, today. The deity will take a tour of the city on a silver chariot and devotees will seek blessings from her.

CM Chouhan will reach Datia airstrip by helicopter at 5 pm and participate in the programe as the chief guest. President of Pitambara Trust, Vasundhara Raje Scindia will also preside over the program.

The ‘Rath Yatra’ will start from the Pitambara temple at around 5.30 pm and end at the stadium ground passing through different routes of the city.

Talking about the security arrangements, Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that the chariot will be guarded by 70 jawans. 

Chariot to be showered with petals

He said, “These 70 jawans will remain in the formation of 4 different teams. 200 jawans will be at the stadium ground to look after the security arrangements during Bhajan Sandhya. Around 600 jawans have come from the districts of the region who will be posted on the Rath Yatra route.”

“Along with this, it has been agreed upon to shower flowers on the Goddess’ chariot by a helicopter. The helicopter has been booked from Delhi for Rs 5 lakh by Balle Rawat, former chairman of Bhander Municipal Council,” he further added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh issues helpline number for its citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 70-year-old divyang woman charred to death in sleep in Jabalpur

MP: 70-year-old divyang woman charred to death in sleep in Jabalpur

MP: PM Modi springs surprise as he rises from seat on 'Bharat Mata's' entry on stage in Rewa,...

MP: PM Modi springs surprise as he rises from seat on 'Bharat Mata's' entry on stage in Rewa,...

MP: 'Congress destroyed Panchayats', BJP is empowering villages: PM Modi in Rewa

MP: 'Congress destroyed Panchayats', BJP is empowering villages: PM Modi in Rewa

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

MP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit...

MP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit...