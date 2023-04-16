 MP: CM Chouhan seeks reply from Sonia Gandhi over Congress leader Govind Singh's remarks on Rani Kamlapati
"Sonia Gandhi should reply whether she knew Rani Kamla Pati?", asked CM Chouhan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | File Photo/ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The statement of leader of opposition Govind Singh that no one knew Rani Kamlapati has created a political storm in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, reacted strongly to Singh's statement by saying that it is an insult to the brave queen who sacrificed her life to save pride. Sonia Gandhi should reply whether she knew Rani Kamla Pati?.

He asserted that Congress has never respected the revolutionaries and great personalities.

Expressing utter shock over Singh's statement, he said, “Gond queen Rani Kamlapati was the last Hindu ruler of Bhopal. She had been given good governance and when she saw that Dost Mohammad Khan’s army could win war anytime, she took the ‘Jal Samadi’ in lower lake to save her pride. Even today the lower lake resonates with the sound of her sacrifice.”

He asserted that Congress knew only one family i.e Gandhi family which is actually Nehru family. 

'BJP bringing forward the achievements of great leaders'

Praising BJP, he further added that after the coming of the BJP government, the work to bring forward the achievements of great leaders and revolutionaries is going on. Due to this, the name of Habibganj railway station was changed to Rani Kamlapati railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Targeting Congress, he said that it should not at least insult the tribals and the Gond Queen and also assured that the state government will not tolerate it.

Govind Singh had given the controversial statement during a programme organized on Ambedkar Jayanti in Bhind.  

Read Also
Bhopal: 'I have not spoken anything against Rani Kamlapati, BJP misinterpreted my statement',...
article-image

