MP: CM asks officials to make full use of technology to improve fertiliser distribution system

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that such arrangements should be made for the distribution of fertilizers so that farmers do not have to line up anywhere to get them. He was reviewing the fertilizer system in the state at his residence office on Saturday evening.

“After availability, ensure that the arrangement for distribution is also correct. Manure is being allocated from the Central Government on a regular basis. There is no shortage of manure. Hence there should be no imbalance of distribution”, the CM said.

He further added, “This information should also reach the farmers. Smooth management of fertilizer distribution should be visible on ground. Keeping an eye on the control room, the daily information should be brought to the fore. In this regard, 262 additional counters for distribution of fertilizers have been started in the state.”

CM also directed the officials to take strict action against the violators and make full use of technology for both distribution of manure and spreading information regarding the same to the farmers at district level.

Taking notice of the sowing work, he said that farmers should get full price for their hard work and particular attention should be paid to protect the vegetable growers visiting mandis from being taken undue advantage of, by the middlemen and traders.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development, Ashok Barnwal, principal secretary K.C. Gupta, commissioner Sanjay Gupta and managing director (Markfed), Alok Kumar Singh were present along with Chouhan during the review.

State's Fertilizer Scenario

It was informed in the meeting that the allocation of urea by the central government for the month of November-2022 is seven lakh metric tonnes (2.85 lakh MT indigenous and 4.15 lakh MT imported). DAP allocation is 1.94 lakh MT (0.20 lakh MT indigenous and 1.74 lakh MT imported). 4.15 lakh MT urea has been imported for the month of November 2022, against which 60 thousand MT have been allotted. As on 5th November 2022, 1.20 lakh MT urea is available including transit, while 0.83 lakh MT DAP and 0.34 lakh MT of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) inclusive of transit is available.