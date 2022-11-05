Bhopal: Make Seoni’s Jumbo Sitaphal popular in country says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under One District One Product initiative, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saw Jumbo Sitaphal in Seoni on Saturday. He inquired about its distinctive properties and taste.

He expressed happiness over the efforts being made by the district administration to popularise big-sized custard apple called Jumbo Sitaphal. He asked officials to ensure that farmers of Seoni and women of Aajeevika Mission, who make pulp and other products by processing it, get better price for their produce. He asked officials to make it popular in the country through better marketing of the brand.

In Seoni district, more than 6500 metric tons of custard apple is produced in an area of 656 hectares. Since the weight of custard apple is 600 to 700 grams, it has been named Jumbo Sitaphal.

Due to its distinctive shape and taste, it is in good demand in state and country as well. To give it a unique identity, a Sitaphal Pulp Unit has been started by Women Self-Help Group of Aajeevika Mission and an FPO has been formed. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Incharge Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha, MP Dr Dhal Singh Bisen, MLA Dinesh Rai etc were present on the occasion.