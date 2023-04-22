MP: Cleanliness drive launched in Seoni-Malwa ahead of Cleanliness Survey 2023

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Cleanliness Survey 2023, cleanliness drive has been launched in Seoni-Malwa town of Narmadapuram to exercise hygiene across the town.

A public awareness campaign centred on the same was organised in ward number 9 of the town on Saturday. Cleanliness brand ambassador Shailendra Gaur led the campaign and apprised the people of segregating wet and dry waste, domestic and sanitary waste while disposing it of in the garbage-ferrying vehicle.

He said it was responsibility of all residents to ensure that town was kept clean and hygienic. All the residents of the ward, councillors and the municipality employees were administered oath of cleanliness.

Councillors Ishwardas Jamindarm Kiran Bathav and Durgesh Uikey addressed the people after this and apprised them of the ways they could contribute to making Cleanliness Survey 2023 a success. They also said that people should not dispose of garbage on roads, empty plots and drainages, but should dump it in the garbage-ferrying vehicle of the municipality.

On the occasion, Makhan Malviya, cleanliness inspector Dr Prashant Kumar Sharma, nodal officer Sachin Malaiyya and Anup Pawar were present.