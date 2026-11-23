MP Class 9, 10 Half-Yearly Exams Begin Under Old Pattern As DPI Delay Leaves Students Facing Format Confusion | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The half-yearly examinations for Class 9 and 10, which began on Saturday, are being conducted on the old question paper pattern, despite the proposed shift in examination format for 2026-27 academic session.

Delays in decision-making by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) have already surfaced in Class 11 and 12 examinations and the same has now affected the Class 9 and 10.

The half-yearly examinations are intended to help students prepare for the annual examinations.

However, the DPI on September 24 directed that question papers be prepared in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s marking scheme and academic calendar.

While the Class 11 and 12 examinations were recently scheduled under a revised pattern, the Class 9 and 10 half-yearly examinations have begun without any changes, leaving students to appear for papers based on the existing format.

The board examinations will begin on February 17 in which over 18 lakh students will appear. Under the revised pattern, internal choices in two-mark very short answer questions in major subjects have been discontinued.

However, students will continue to get internal choices in three-mark short answer and four-mark long answer questions. In National Skills Qualification Framework subjects, internal choices will continue to be available in five-mark and seven-mark questions.

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