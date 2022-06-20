MP Civic Body Polls: Independent candidate contesting for mayor, corporator allotted symbols

Booster dose being administered to employees on election duty in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commission has allotted symbols to mayor candidates and corporators who are contesting independently in civil body polls.

Election symbol allotted for mayor candidates include tap, table fan, balloon, slate, electric switch, glass, radio, tube-light on pole, stool, gas light, road roller, bus, whistle, pressure cooker, batsman, matka(pitcher), art, battery torch, sunflower, wheat barley, vegetable basket, necklace, ring Bench, Gas Cylinder, Peepal Leaf, Harmonium, Hand Grinder, Bread, Table, Briefcase, Gas-stove, Door, Brush, Bat, Violin and Cylinder.

Similarly, prescribed free election symbol for councilors of urban bodies are -Cake, camera, carrot, coat, tent, charpai, sewing machine, boat, scooter, Jeep, Black Board, telephone, television, cup and plate, banyan tree, letter box, cupboard, hockey and Ball, diesel pump, two swords and a shield, Doli, coconut tree with fruits, scissor, bucket, shirt, frock, kettle, lady purse, siren, apples and Press.