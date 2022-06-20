e-Paper Get App

MP Civic Body Polls: Independent candidate contesting for mayor, corporator allotted symbols

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Booster dose being administered to employees on election duty in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commission has allotted symbols to mayor candidates and corporators who are contesting independently in civil body polls.

Election symbol allotted for mayor candidates include tap, table fan, balloon, slate, electric switch, glass, radio, tube-light on pole, stool, gas light, road roller, bus, whistle, pressure cooker, batsman, matka(pitcher), art, battery torch, sunflower, wheat barley, vegetable basket, necklace, ring Bench, Gas Cylinder, Peepal Leaf, Harmonium, Hand Grinder, Bread, Table, Briefcase, Gas-stove, Door, Brush, Bat, Violin and Cylinder.

Similarly, prescribed free election symbol for councilors of urban bodies are -Cake, camera, carrot, coat, tent, charpai, sewing machine, boat, scooter, Jeep, Black Board, telephone, television, cup and plate, banyan tree, letter box, cupboard, hockey and Ball, diesel pump, two swords and a shield, Doli, coconut tree with fruits, scissor, bucket, shirt, frock, kettle, lady purse, siren, apples and Press.

Read Also
MP Civic Body Polls: BJP withdraws tickets to bookie’s wife Masarrat and Pinky Bhadauria
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP Civic Body Polls: Independent candidate contesting for mayor, corporator allotted symbols

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to know other winners

Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to know other winners

Maharashtra legislative council polls: Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap wins

Maharashtra legislative council polls: Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap wins

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Big setback to Congress as former Mumbai Mayor...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Big setback to Congress as former Mumbai Mayor...

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: From Eknath Khadse to Pravin Darekar, click here for full...

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: From Eknath Khadse to Pravin Darekar, click here for full...

Israel govt to be dissolved, country to head to new elections

Israel govt to be dissolved, country to head to new elections