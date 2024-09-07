MP: Church Authorities Construct Mall On Govt Land, EOW Registers Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered case against the officials of Evangelical Lutheran Church for constructing a shopping mall on government land in Betul. The land was given on the lease to the church for educational and religious purpose.

According to EOW officials, the government land, which was given to church was not meant for sale. Commercial activities were also not allowed on its premises. However, church officials violated the land lease norms, used it for commercial activities and sold part of the land.

The organisation has two government plots in Betul, which it received on lease. One plot, which is spread across 20,772 square feet, has a school, church, hostel and residential premises. On the same plot, the organisation is constructing a shopping mall.

Besides, a part of school building was demolished for construction. During investigation, it was revealed that church authorities were constructing mall without taking the permission from Betul district collector.

The church authorities submitted an application to Betul city council to extend construction. The chief municipal officer asked them to take permission from the district collector for any extension or construction.

The church authorities also committed financial irregularities on another government plot. The plot was given for educational purpose but the officials sold a part of plot to two businessmen for Rs 25 lakh each.

While examining the organisation’s bank account, EOW officials found two illegal monetary transaction of Rs 15 lakh into accounts.

A case has been registered against the then president of society late Emanuel Panchu, president Surendra Kumar Sukka, vice-president Anil Martin, secretary Brijesh Nitin, chief treasurer Ashok Pradhan, treasurer SP Dilraj, the then principal Mukesh Chitranjan, Pulkit Malviya, Arun Gothi, Georg Thomas and Rajiv Sarote and others under The Prevention of Corruption Act.