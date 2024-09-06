 MP Shocker: Body Of Missing Man Found In Well; Went Missing 6 Days Ago
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 55-year-old man who had been missing for several days, was found in a dry well near Khilli village in Morena district. The incident follows a dispute on August 31 in Khadiya village, where the man had a heated argument with some locals over operating a hand pump.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation. Following the conflict, he went missing from the village. His family reported him missing at the Nagara police station on September 2, after searching for him for two days without success.

According to sources, the victim is identified as Ramautar Singh Tomar, a resident of Khadiya village in the district. On Wednesday evening, Mahua police discovered a decomposing body in the well, later identified as Ramautar’s. Upon hearing the news, his family arrived at the scene. Given the state of the body, authorities believe that Ramautar had died two or three days prior to being found.

The body was initially sent to the Morena mortuary for a postmortem, but due to its deteriorated condition, it was later transferred to Gwalior for further examination. Both Mahua and Nagara police are investigating the circumstances of Ramautar’s suspicious death. Officers are also questioning the individuals involved in the dispute to determine whether the altercation played a role in his demise.

