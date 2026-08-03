MP Child Rights Commission Has 431 Pending Cases; JJ Act Tops List | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 431 cases are pending with Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) with the majority of them on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act) followed by those related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012

Nivedita Sharma was appointed as the chairperson of the commission along with other members on May 7 this year and took charge on May 8. At the time, 507 cases were pending with the Commission.

Since then, 90 old cases have been resolved and filed. Of the remaining 417 cases, the highest 165 pertain to JJ Act, which deals with children in conflict with law. They are followed by cases related to the POCSO Act, which number 122.

Then, there are 17 cases pertaining to Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, commonly known as the Right to Education Act.

Then there are miscellaneous cases related to child marriage, missing children etc.

Commission chairperson Nivedita Sharma said that the commission coordinated with the police, district administrations and other authorities in resolving these cases.

We write to them seeking reports. If the reports are not satisfactory we seek further explanation, she said.

The chairperson said that while cases under the POCSO Act and the JJ Act are decided by the courts, the commission works for rehabilitation of the victims by appointing support persons and ensuring that arrangements are made for their counselling and that they are not deprived of education and basic needs.

She said that the commission plans to hold sittings in other districts of the state soon.